North East leaders vow to counter "dangerous" vaccination conspiracies

The region's council leaders have vowed to counter "dangerous" conspiracies causing some people to decline a jab.

According to latest NHS figures, the North East and Yorkshire has vaccinated a higher percentage of over-80s than anywhere else in the UK - 83.7% by January 24.

Local councils say they are working to combat misinformation and anti-vaxxer theories that have caused a "small number of people" to say no to a vaccine.

People getting vaccinated at the Nightingale Hospital North East Credit: PA

Newcastle, Gateshead, Sunderland, and South Tyneside councils have been awarded almost £2 million to help set up networks of 'Community Champions'.

They are spreading accurate information about vaccines to those at greatest risk - the elderly, the disabled, and BAME communities.

In a statement on Monday, leaders of the LA7 group of councils said great progress is being made in with the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and they are proud the North East is being recognised for leading the way.

Our community champions are working closely with wider communities and the small number of people who have declined the vaccine, to give them accurate information and counter some of the dangerous anti-vax stories circulating on social media and elsewhere. These vaccines are meticulously reviewed prior to approval to ensure their safety for use. LA7 leaders

They added that infection rates in the region are "going in the right direction", continuing to fall gradually.

The average infection rate for the North East is now 238 new weekly cases per 100,000 people - below the England average of 260, and down from 455 in the first week of the third national lockdown.

Councils also warned people to beware of Covid scams, some of which are falsely asking for financial details or payment for a Covid vaccine."

A Government health message on Northumberland Street in Newcastle Credit: PA

The statement was issued by the leaders of Newcastle, Gateshead, Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Sunderland, and County Durham councils - Nick Forbes, Martin Gannon, Glen Sanderson, Norma Redfearn, Tracey Dixon, Graeme Miller, Simon Henig.

It was also signed by North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll and Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.