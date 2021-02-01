Order to tackle serious anti-social behaviour at popular waterfall

An order to tackle serious anti-social behaviour at a North Yorkshire beauty spot will startthis Spring.

Final consultation is underway on a Public Space protection order (PSPO) for the Batts and Falls area of Richmond.

Last year summer large groups gathered and caused significant problems through alcohol and drug consumption, littering, and lighting of barbecues.

The Order will give Police and Council officers the power to move groups on, fine them for unruly behaviour and prevent certain activities.

