Video report by ITV Tyne Tees reporter Chris Conway

Many of us in lockdown have been taking advantage of the opportunity of daily exercise. That's certainly been the case for Bob Lang from County Durham - who has vowed to walk ten miles a day, every day, for the next year.

That's the equivalent of walking from his home in County Durham to Russia. The 70-year-old is doing it to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease, after Stephen Darby, the husband of close family friend and Manchester City footballer Steph Houghton was diagnosed with the disease in 2018.

Motor Neurone Disease is a degenerative condition of the brain and nerves.

3,650 How many miles Bob hopes to clock up walking over the next year

Bob often takes in his daily 10 miles with his dog Barney Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Supporting two individuals he considers family is what motivates Bob to keep walking - with his dog Barney - whatever the weather.

With each mile, Bob hopes to raise awareness of a cruel disease.

A disease that's directly affected the family of the little North East footballer he's watched grow into one of the world's best.