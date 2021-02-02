Region reacts to the death of Captain Sir Tom Moore after COVID-19 infection

The North East and North Yorkshire has reacted to the news that Captain Sir Tom Moore had died after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Second World War veteran who achieved international fame after he raised millions of ponds for NHS charities in 2020 was taken to Bedford Hospital on Sunday after being treated for pneumonia for some time and testing positive for coronavirus last week.

Tonight many across our region have joined in a national celebration of Sir Tom's life, applauding him at 6pm.

These were the scenes at the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton and at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate.

Our correspondent Rachel Bullock has been gathering news about the region's reaction today.

Watch her report here:

A number of individuals, organisations and businesses across the region have paid tribute to Sir Tom through social media.

In a statement, his daughters Hannah and Lucy said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime. We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

"The last year of our father's life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he'd only ever dreamed of."

Sir Tom's fundraising efforts raised more than £32 million for the NHS, walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the first national lockdown in April.

The veteran set out to raise £1,000 from his charity challenge but his efforts struck a chord with the nation, and praise and donations flooded in.

He raised a total of £32.7 million, with donations from 1.5 million supporters, before his fundraising page was closed at midnight following his 100th birthday on April 30.

Captain Sir Tom Moore walking down a guard of honour during a visit to the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, North Yorkshire Credit: PA

Captain Sir Tom Moore was also made honorary colonel of the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, telling trainee soldiers to take full advantage of the facility during a tour in 2020.

The World War II veteran also opened the NHS Nightingale hospital in Harrogate last year.