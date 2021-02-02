YELLOW WEATHER WARNING: Snow and ice for Tyne Tees region

The North East is bracing itself for heavy snowfall with a Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place across large parts of the region.

The Met Office is warning rural communities that they're at risk of becoming cut off, with widespread travel disruption likely.

The region woke up to a dusting of the white stuff this morning, but the wintery weather is expected to get far worse with the warning remaining in place until midnight on Tuesday.

There is a further Met Office alert for snow on Wednesday.

The Met Office tells us to expect the following:

Possible travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers, particularly on higher level routes across the Southern Uplands and Pennines

Bus and train services potentially delayed or cancelled. Possible delays or cancellations to air travel

Some higher rural communities could become cut off

Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, with some pavements and cycle paths perhaps almost impassable

This morning the Richmond area of North Yorkshire appeared to bear the brunt of the bad weather in the Tyne Tees region.

Although the North East has so far avoided the worst of the snow, forecasters say a concentrated band of heavy rain running from County Durham through the middle of Yorkshire is due to fall between 6pm on Tuesday and 4am on Wednesday bringing travel delays and localised flooding.

Earlier on Tuesday, the A66 was blocked due to a jackknifed HGV between Bowes and Stainmore.