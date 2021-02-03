Covid-19 community infection rates revealed

The latest community Covid-19 rates for our region have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In the North East almost one in every six people (16.2 per cent) has had the disease while in Yorkshire and the Humber, which includes North Yorkshire and York, the rate is closer to one in every five people (18.7 per cent).

This does not include people in hospitals and care homes.

These have been calculated by estimating how many people would have tested positive for antibodies to the virus which causes Covid-19 - known as SARS-CoV-2 - in a blood test in the 28 days up to January 18. They have analysed blood tests from a sample selection of households who are over the age of 16-years-old.

Both areas in our region have a rate which is higher than England as a whole, where the rate is 15.3 per cent. London has the highest rate at 21 per cent.

The ONS report says:

It takes between two and three weeks after infection or vaccination for the body to make enough antibodies to fight the infection. Antibodies remain in the blood at low levels, although these levels can decline over time to the point that tests can no longer detect them. Having antibodies can help to prevent individuals from getting the same infection again. Office for National Statistics

It adds:

We measure the presence of antibodies to understand who has had coronavirus (Covid-19) in the past and the impact of vaccinations. Once infected, the length of time antibodies remain at detectable levels in the blood is not fully known. It is also not yet known how having detectable antibodies, now or at some time in the past, affects the chance of getting Covid-19 again. Office for National Statistics

The full report can be read here.