Heavy rain leads to flooded homes in North East

Firefighters have been battling flooding in our region today.

Heavy rainfall, which lasted for several hours, coming after weeks of bad weather added up to miser for many with drivers and householders both feeling the effects.

Firefighters were called out at first light to Houghton le Spring in County Durham, to try to hold back the flood water. It wasn't the only place struck by problems.

Rain weather warnings remain in place for our region until Friday.