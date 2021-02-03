Teenager arrested after alleged firearms incident on Teesside

Cleveland Police have arrested a teenager in connection with an alleged firearms discharge in Guisborough.

This alleged incident is reported to have happened at about 12.15am on Tuesday, February 2, on Raithwaite Close.

The 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and criminal damage.He is in police custody at this time.

Officers have asked anyone with any information to come forward and contact them by calling 101, quoting incident number 17061.