For months now, ITV News Tyne Tees has reported on businesses struggling to navigate their way through the pandemic.

Many have had to adapt to changing restrictions, including curfews and closures. But what about those businesses just starting out?

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were more new companies created in the second half of 2020, than in 2019.

There were more new start ups in late 2020 compared with 2019. Credit: Office for National Statistics

They say there is never a good time to start a business, so in this report, Emily Reader has been visit two new start ups, brave enough to open their doors for the first time during the pandemic.