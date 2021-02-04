Newcastle forward Joelinton fined £200 for Covid-breach haircut

Newcastle forward Joelinton has been fined £200 for breaching COVID-19 regulations after he posted a photo of himself getting a haircut.

The club's £40million record signing was investigated by Northumbria Police following the post he shared on Instagram last week.

It comes as the assistant chief constable for Northumbria Police says he makes no apologies for his officers issuing more lockdown violation fines than virtually every other force in the country.

Assistant Chief Constable Neil Hutchison told ITV News that influential high profile figures need to think very carefully about how they conduct themselves.

The Force released a statement about Joelinton's fine on Thursday.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "On Friday (January 29) we were made aware of a social media post involving a 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old man who may be in breach of Coronavirus restrictions."

We have since spoken to the 24-year-old man, who will be issued with a £200 fixed penalty notice under the coronavirus legislation. The local authority, who are responsible for enforcement in relation to businesses, have served a 35-year-old man with a prohibition notice. Northumbria Police statement

The Newcastle-based barber was using his garage in North Tyneside to carry out the cut, it was understood.

North Tyneside Council confirmed it had issued a prohibition notice to the barber.

Newcastle have previously said they will take internal action against Joelinton, with Steve Bruce commenting on the story following the Magpies' two-nil win over Everton.