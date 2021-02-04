Sunderland boy with autism raises money for charity with artwork book

A boy from Sunderland who has autism has raised money for his favourite aviation charities by publishing a book full of his paintings of planes.

Jack Berry, 14, combined his two passions of painting and planes during lockdown to create the book "Flying High in the Sunlit Silence".

His mum, Sara Berry, told ITV News Tyne Tees he was so excited when his book was delivered, saying "he ran upstairs with it and was like 'this is mine and nobody else is getting it'. We are really proud of him".

He attends the Barbara Priestman Academy in Sunderland. The school has developed an educational programme for children with autism spectrum disorder and other learning disabilities.

With his autism he wanted to be very accurate so he’s used a stencil of a plane to get the right shape. He formed a kind of relationship with RAF Lossiemouth and because they’re based in Scotland and he likes the Loch Ness Monster, he drew the Loch Ness Monster on their typhoons. For a little boy with autism, he’s really excelled in this, not just at home, but in school. Sara Berry, Jack's mum

Proceeds from the book are going to three charities close to Jack’s heart. The military families charity SSAFA, the Lincolnshire Lancaster Association and The International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln.

Chief Executive of the International Bomber Command Centre, Nicky van der Drift, said "A lot of this project is about engaging with people and sharing passion and to know that that passion has been shared with Jack is just incredible. I hope he carries on with his wonderful artwork, you know, he’s got a real talent".