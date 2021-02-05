Elderly couple burgled while out for their Covid vaccinations

Two people have been arrested after a home was burgled while an elderly couple were out for Covid vaccinations.

Police have described the incident as "really upsetting".

Police made the arrests earlier this week following a spate of burglaries across Birtley, Whickham and Burnopfield over December and January. An investigation was launched after eight separate reports of burglaries where locks had been snapped for entry to homes.

All incidents occurred between 5pm and 7pm, while the victims were out.

Cash, watches and jewellery were taken in the raids.

Among the victims included a husband and wife aged in their 70s whose home was targeted while they were out receiving a Coronavirus vaccine. We launched an investigation and carried out searches at three addresses before making the arrests and recovering a haul of suspected stolen goods. Northumbria Police

A silver Mercedes E-Class believed to have been used during the burglaries has also been recovered.

Police say they have been unable to identify the owners of the jewellery pictured above and are asking for anyone with information to contact them.