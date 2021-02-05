FOOTBALL: Look ahead to this weekend's fixtures

In the Premier League, Newcastle United Boss Steve Bruce has admitted his side is facing a defensive injury crisis ahead of tomorrow's game against Southampton at St James' Park.

The visitors arrive off the back of a humiliating 9-nil defeat at Manchester United. At today's press conference the Magpie's Head Coach said he'll need the team he picks to be ready to fight:

We've been without big injuries and illness now for weeks and weeks and it's badly damaged us. We hope we can cope. We hope we've got enough depth to cope, certainly in the defensive areas, but certainly we are stretched to the limit but then again who wouldn't be if you've got three or four for the same position, then you're up against it. Steve Bruce, Head Coach, Newcastle United

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles (hamstring) and Federico Fernandez (muscle) are out, while Paul Dummett (muscle) and Jamal Lewis (hamstring) are doubts and expectant father Ciaran Clark could also miss out.

Loan signing Joe Willock is available for the first time since completing his temporary move from Arsenal, while fellow midfielder Matt Ritchie returns to the squad following the collapse of his proposed return to Bournemouth.

Christian Atsu has been added to the 25-man league squad as a result of DeAndre Yedlin's departure for Galatasaray.

It's out of the Championship frying pan and into the fire for Middlesbrough tomorrow.

After last week's goalless draw against league leaders Norwich, Boro face second-placed Brentford at the Riverside.

Head Coach Neil Warnock's been looking ahead to the game against, what he himself declared was, ''the best team in the league''...

Wow, they've got goals from everywhere, best striker in the division, look as though there's only one way they're going to go really and it's a great game for us. Neil Warnock, Head Coach, Middlesbrough

Sunderland Boss Lee Johnson says he'll warn his players not to take anything for granted tomorrow.

On Tuesday Night, the Black Cats went to Milton Keynes and beat the Dons by three goals to nil in the EFL Trophy.

They're back there again tomorrow for a League One encounter and Johnson's ready for the MK mind games.

We know how difficult the game is going to be, therefore the psychology is play your game, we've got to get control as much as possible whether that be on the ball, or off the ball. Lee Johnson, Head Coach, Sunderland AFC

In the lower leagues, Harrogate Town are away to Crawley in League Two and Hartlepool's game away at Dover is off because of a waterlogged pitch.

However, Hartlepool have confirmed they DO want to play on this season. Clubs in the National Leagues are voting on whether to keep going or call a halt now and declare the campaign null and void.

Hartlepool, who are in promotion contention, understandably want to push on. But most clubs in the step below, National League North, want to stop now, because the government grants that have helped them survive without fans so far are set to end.

For example, Spennymoor Town said they've voted for null and void. They WON'T fulfil tomorrow's fixture at Telford and they DON'T intend to play again this season.