Historic Lindisfarne Gospels returning to North East for 2022 exhibition

It has been announced that the historic Lindisfarne Gospels will be heading home to the North East for an exhibition, next year.

The 8th century Gospels are one of the country's greatest cultural treasures. They will be moved from the British Library in London to the Laing Gallery in Newcastle, for a three-month exhibition in Autumn 2022.

To celebrate the Gospels going on display, venues across the North East will host supporting events and there will be an accompanying programme of activity for community groups and schools, as well as an artist commission to reimagine the Gospels for a 21st century audience.

The plan to display the Lindisfarne Gospels in Newcastle was co-ordinated by the North East Culture Partnership (NECP) and the British Library.

This is the fifth time since 1987 that the Lindisfarne Gospels has been on display in the North East. In 2013 the manuscript was the focus of an exhibition at Durham University, which attracted nearly 100,000 visitors, and told the historic story of the Gospels and its spiritual significance. The manuscript has also been to the Laing Art Gallery twice before, in 1996 and 2000.

The 2022 exhibition will focus on the meaning of the Lindisfarne Gospels in today’s world and how its themes link to personal, regional and national pride and identity.

Cllr Simon Henig, Co Chair NECP, said:

“The Lindisfarne Gospels is many things to many people but, first and foremost it is a book created in the North and of the North, by the community of Lindisfarne.

“In 2022 this book will be placed at the centre of an exhibition in Newcastle and at the heart of events and activities across North East England. Hosting the exhibition over 20 years since the Gospels last visit to Newcastle, will be our contribution to the national Festival 2022.”