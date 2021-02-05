Minute's silence held for Northumbria NHS worker who died of coronavirus

A minute's silence has been held to remember Becky Regan, a Northumbria NHS healthcare worker who has died of Covid-19.

The 29-year-old mother had worked as a Healthcare Assistant at North Tyneside Hospital and had recently given birth to her fourth child.

Becky's mother Tracey Buckland has paid tribute to her 'very special' daughter:

We have lost a very special person in our lives. Our beautiful daughter, partner and mother of four wonderful girls. Becky was a caring, funny and bubbly person who was doing her dream job. Tracey Buckland, Becky Regan's mother

At 11am on Friday, 5 February, staff at the hospital where she worked along with friends and family paid their respects with a minute's silence.

In a statement, James Mackey, Chief Executive of Northumbria Hospitals NHS Trust said:

''It’s with deep sadness that we mourn the loss of one of our own team who has tragically died this week.

''This will be remembered as a very sad day for Northumbria and we are all devastated at the loss of our friend and colleague. Our deepest condolences are with the family at this tragic time.

''Becky worked as a Healthcare assistant at North Tyneside Hospital after joining Northumbria in January 2020.

''While every death during this pandemic has been a tragedy, the loss of Becky will feel especially painful having just given birth and her close family are now dealing with the worst possible news.

''Our thoughts are also with her close colleagues and those who treated her during her illness who will also be grieving her loss.

''As we grieve I’d like to say thank you for the amazing response that we’ve had from every single member of staff in these difficult months especially now that Covid19 has touched us so close to home.

''We will all be thinking of Becky and her family in the coming days and months.''

While Becky was in hospital on a life support machine, friends set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her house to be decorated, ready for her return home and a new fridge freezer. The fundraising page said:

We pray Becky and baby get well and eventually get home and when they do her mam would love for her house to be decorated for her getting home. One less thing for her to worry about. ''What made me do this today is while becky is fighting for her life her freezer has gone off and a new fridge freezer is a must. GoFundMe page

More than £8,000 has been raised. Money which will now go to Becky's children and family who have been left devastated by their loss.