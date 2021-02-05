Plenty to play for in the North East, as local elections get the go-ahead

It's been confirmed that local elections will go ahead in England on 6 May, with new Coronavirus safety rules like wearing face coverings inside polling stations and bringing your own pen or pencil to mark the ballot.

After last year's elections were cancelled due to the pandemic, there will be more contests than normal. Up for grabs in our region are a metro mayorship, all of the police commissioner roles, and a large number of council seats.

This will be the first time voters get to have their say since the December 2019 general election, when seven new Conservative MPs were victorious in the North East as many lifelong Labour supporters abandoned the party.

So which way will people turn now? These will be the first verdicts on Sir Keir Starmer's leadership, and Boris Johnson's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

The Tees Valley mayoral race will be our most high-profile battle. Conservative Ben Houchen was the shock winner in 2017, foreshadowing the party's recent success.

Four years on, he will be able to point to achievements in reviving the airport particularly.

His Labour rival is Jessie Joe Jacobs, co-founder of a charity, whose pledges include tackling a crisis in mental health.

Elsewhere, acting Police and Crime Commissioners are currently overseeing two of our forces, after the death of Durham's Ron Hogg and the resignation of Cleveland's Barry Coppinger.

Ron Hogg passed away in December 2019 after a short battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND). Credit: Durham Constabulary

There's also been some significant upheaval within our councils. South Tyneside long-time leader recently stepped down amid controversy. Northumberland's leader was ousted in a vote of no confidence last autumn, linked to a row over the suspension of the council's chief executive. The whole system of local government is in the process of being redrawn in North Yorkshire, with disagreement between the county and district councils.

Councillors will also be elected across County Durham and Hartlepool, and parts of Tyneside and Wearside.

Of course local representation and decision-making has always been important, but local and regional leaders have seen their profiles, and perhaps their influence, grow during the pandemic. Most noted was Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham's stand-off with the Prime Minister.

Council leaders in our region were also negotiating with the government over those tiered restrictions, and have been pushing to take more control over test and trace operations particularly.

It all tallies too with longer-term promises around devolving more powers away from Whitehall.

So, local polls don't tend to inspire quite the same fervour as general elections, and coronavirus won't make it easy, but there will be plenty to play for in our region on 6 May.