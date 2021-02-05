Residents row over new housing development at historic stargazing spot

The North East has long been a favourite among stargazers because of the region's enviable dark skies.

But did you know that an astronomer and scientist, celebrated as an important contemporary of Sir Isaac Newton was born, lived and died in County Durham?

Thomas Wright

Thomas Wright is widely known in the astronomy world, but not so much outside of it.

He was born and grew up in Byers Green near Spennymoor, which is where he made groundbreaking discoveries about our skies.

His modern day neighbours are now fighting plans to build 37 homes close to where he once live.

The house builders say they'll match the style of existing houses, on scrub land with little recreational use or public access.

But villagers, fiercely proud of their most famous son, object. Our Correspondent Rachel Bullock reports: