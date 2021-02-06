More than £2 million worth of drugs found in Ashington in four month operation

Police have seized more than £2 million worth of drugs during a four-month-long operation in Ashington, Northumberland.

Operation Momentum started in October to tackle the supply and use of drugs across the town.

Officers say their most recent example of the success of the operation involves a discovery of more than £400,000 worth of cannabis, found in a house at the beginning of February on Castle Terrace.

Police were called to a COVID-19 breach, and detected the smell of the drug.

Five people found within the address were arrested on suspicion of drug charges.