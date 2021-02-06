North Yorkshire community bidding to buy their village pub

Credit: The village of Skeeby wants to bring their pub back into use

A group of residents in North Yorkshire are hoping to be able to buy and reopen their village pub and turn it into a hub for the local community.

The Travellers' Rest in Skeeby closed in 2008 and was bought by a developer who wanted to turn it into a home.

Richmondshire district council refused permission to change it's use.

Now it's hoped there can be a breakthrough in negotiations with the community.

The village used to have a church, a shop, a post office and a pub and people in the village are hoping that can bring back somewhere that can act once again as the heart of the community.

In total they're looking to raise £300,000 to be able to open and run it.

