90 year old in Stockton has house 'ransacked as they slept'

Police in Stockton say they 'urgently' need to find who was responsible for breaking into a 90 year old's home and ransacking it as they slept.

It happened just before 8pm last night on Ludham Grove.

Someone accessed the house through large patio doors and searched the whole house while the victim slept.

No one was hurt but the homeowner was left extremely shaken.

Anyone with any information or CCTV footage is being asked to get in touch with the police as soon as possible.