Bird flu outbreak detected at farm in Redcar and Cleveland

An outbreak of Avian influenza has been confirmed among laying chickens at a farm near Redcar.Redcar and Cleveland Council say immediate steps were taken by the Animal and Plant Health Agency, and that all poultry on the site will be humanely culled.

Public Health England has confirmed the risk to public health is very low, and the Food Standards Agency has said Avian Influenza poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers and that it does not affect the consumption of poultry or eggs.

However, as a precaution, anyone who has bought eggs from a farm in the Redcar area is being advised to follow general food hygiene practices and thoroughly wash their hands after handling the eggs, and should not touch their face without doing so.

The Council have also stressed that Avian Influenza is in no way connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is not carried in poultry.

Advice to bird keepers is: