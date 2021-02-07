Man arrested after fatal car crash in County Durham
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash in County Durham.
It happened just after 4pm yesterday (February 6) on the A1086, Thorpe Road, in Horden, and involved a blue Ford Focus and a red Mercedes C220, which were travelling in opposite directions.
The driver of the Focus – a woman in her sixties - suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Mercedes - a 43-year-old local man - has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He remains in police custody.
Officers say they are now keen to trace the driver of a black coloured Vauxhall type van that wasn't involved in the crash - is believed to be a key witness.