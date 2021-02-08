A man in his 70s is in hospital with "serious" injuries following a road collision in Northumberland.

This crash happened in Ashington, on the northbound carriageway of the A189 near to the North Seaton roundabout just before 5.25pm on Friday.

Northumbria Police believe the 71-year-old pedestrian was hit by a Ford Fiesta as he crossed the road.

He was taken to hospital with what were initially described by paramedics as minor injuries but these were later judged to be be "serious but not life-threatening".

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and has been assisting officers with the investigation.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward and asked drivers if they have any dashcam footage which may help them with their investigations.

Police can be contacted by calling 101 quoting log 718 05/02/21.