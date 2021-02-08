Plans submitted to bring UK's first freeport to Teesside

Plans have been submitted to bring the UK's first freeport to the North East.

It is thought the free trade zone, The Teesside Freeport, could create more than 18,000 jobs and bring £3.2 billion into the local economy.

It would involve all 5 local council areas across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool - as well as some businesses along the River Tees.

A separate bid covering Wearside and Tyneside was made last week.

After years of working on bringing Freeports to the UK, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has submitted Teesside's bid to establish the UK's first and biggest Freeport to government.

18,000 jobs could be created

£3.2 bn could be brought into the local economy

4,500 acres would be covered, making the Teesside Freeport the biggest in the UK

Areas given Freeport status within the region would benefit from a wide package of tax reliefs, simplified customs procedures, streamlined planning processes to boost redevelopment and government support to promote regeneration and innovation. The Teesside Freeport , such as manufacturing, engineering, chemicals and processing. Mayor Ben Houchen

Areas given Freeport status within the region would benefit from tax reliefs, simplified customs procedures, streamlined planning processes to boost redevelopment and government support to promote regeneration and innovation - according to the Tees Valley Combined Authority.

Mayor Ben Houchen said: "After campaigning for Freeports to be set up in the UK for the past 3-years, I'm delighted to finally be able to submit the Teesside Freeport bid to Government so that the people of Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool can reap the benefits of these amazing free-trade zones.

Make no mistake, the Teesside Freeport will absolutely be game changing for Teesside - it will turbo-charge the local economy over the coming years and create thousands of good-quality jobs for local people. Mayor Ben Houchen

"When I set out on this journey three years ago with the now Chancellor, many people said the UK would never introduce Freeports and that no government would make such sweeping changes to trade and customs policy. But with our bid now with government we could have a decision in just a matter of weeks making Teesside home to the UK's first and biggest Freeport.

"Despite what detractors of Freeports say, these free-trade zones are not about reducing environmental protections or workers' rights. Our bid builds on our region's enviable global reputation as the go-to place when it comes to engineering, chemicals and processing. It will allow us to become a magnet for even more international investment and create opportunities to reshore manufacturing jobs that we haven't seen in this country for decades."

With bids for Freeport status from around the country now submitted to government, an announcement on which areas have been successful in their bid could come as part of the Budget on 3 March, with the first tax and customs incentives being in place as early as September.