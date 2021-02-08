Snow coats the North East and North Yorkshire as Storm Darcy blasts UK

Wintry weather has hit the North East and North Yorkshire today as Storm Darcy hit the UK.

More snow and freezing winds are set to follow.

Our reporter Gregg Easteal has been out seeing how the weather's been impacting those trying to make essential journeys today in Teessdale.

Watch his report here:

The weather was welcomed by snow leopards at Northumberland Zoo, near Morpeth, who were spotted out enjoying the snow.

Also enjoying the weather was this dog in Northumberland, spotted playing in the surf.

Meanwhile in Redcar the seafront had to be closed off after parts of the Beacon were blown off by the weather.