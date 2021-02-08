Two arrested after 'unexplained' death in Middlesbrough
Two people have been arrested following the death of a man in Middlesbrough.
The man's body was found in a grassed area near the trunk Road yesterday. He has not yet been identified.
Cleveland Police are treating this death as "unexplained".
A spokesperson for the force said:
A man (46) and a woman (50) were arrested yesterday evening in connection with the man’s death, which is currently being treated as unexplained. Both remain in custody undergoing interview and formal identification of the man is to take place. Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this difficult time.