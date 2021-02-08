Vaccine offers new hope for region's shielders

News of the vaccine rollout offers particular hope to people in our region who have been shielding since last March.

It means when this lockdown ends they will be able to leave their homes and get back to some kind of normality.

Social distancing sign Credit: PA

Kaylee Ann Davidson had a few fundraising trips to a craft market but little else outside the home.

She had a heart transplant when she was just 4 months old - the youngest person in the UK to ever survive the procedure.

But medication has left her vulnerable to this virus.

Ed Common has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and knows what it is like to shield too.

He has just had his vaccine in the past few days.

He has spent nearly a year in his bedroom - even keeping away from members of his own family.

Lynn Holt know what effect this is having on the vulnerable.

She volunteers to support transplant patients and their families and now helps with the vaccine rollout.

Anxiety, fear and depression have been the only company for many over the past 12 months.