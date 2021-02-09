Video report by Helen Ford

A call has gone out to the North East's health and social care workers to receive a COVID vaccination, before a target of mid-February.

Those leading the region's vaccine programme say that since the start of December, they have immunised large numbers of healthcare staff. It is thought, however, that some self employed people, such as physiotherapists or chiropodists who operate privately, may not have come forward or realised they are eligible.

The advice for health and social care workers requiring a vaccine is to make contact with their local clinical commissioning group. CCG websites, for instance, are providing details of how to make an appointment.

Meanwhile, the support organisation Disability North has been raising awareness that people who are employed to provide personal assistance in the home are eligible. It says that after some early confusion, there is now a clear pathway for personal assistants (or PAs) to apply for the jab.

The Government has pledged to offer a first COVID vaccine to fifteen million people, including health and social care workers and the most vulnerable, by the middle of February.