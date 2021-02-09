Council Tax help for struggling households in Newcastle

Thousands of people in Newcastle, who are struggling financially in the pandemic, will receive help to pay their Council Tax.

Newcastle City Council will be giving eligible working age households up to £160 towards their bill.

16,000 households will have their bills cancelled

14,000 households will have their bills reduced

It means 16,000 households in Newcastle are excused from paying Council Tax and a further 14,000 are receiving additional support.

The council is targeting all its £5.5 million share from the Government's £670 million Hardship Fund at struggling residents, leaders say.

Who will benefit?

Working age households in receipt of Council Tax reduction

The self-employed in hardship and receiving Council Tax reduction

Families struggling to pay

People in receipt of the extra £20 per week in Universal Credit - if the Government commits to extending this in 2021-22

Deputy council leader, Cllr Joyce McCarty, said: "We know from the numbers of people at food banks and the job losses that many families in Newcastle are really struggling right now.

The city has responded magnificently - but the cries for help, in so many ways, keep coming. We remain steadfast in our determination to help those people who are struggling, which is why we are supporting families to pay their Council Tax bill. Deputy council leader, Cllr Joyce McCarty

"This has taken thousands of people out of paying the tax altogether so will be one less bill for them to worry about.

"Times are tough but be assured the council, and its partners have a laser focus on helping the least well off to get through this and out the other end when things will get better."

Newcastle City Council says that any Council Tax support money left over, once all priority cases are helped, will go to other households to help them pay their Council Tax.

Residents who currently receive Council Tax support do not need to contact the council. It will automatically issue a new Council Tax bill in the next few weeks.