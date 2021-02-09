Covid demands fall below first wave peak at Teesside hospital trust

COVID-19 demands have fallen below another psychological milestone at a Teesside trust.

Doctors and nurses have worked through a torrid winter so far at James Cook University Hospital.

But now trust chiefs have revealed patient numbers have fallen below the height seen during the first wave in 2020.

The trust covers Middlesbrough, East Cleveland and North Yorkshire Credit: PA

South Tees NHS Hospitals Trust was treating 149 people with COVID-19 on Tuesday - with 22 of those in critical care.

The fall sees demand dip below the peak of 152 COVID-19 patients seen last April.

The continued reduction in the number of patients who require hospital care for Covid is encouraging - but it's really important to remember that before a fire well and truly goes out, it still has glowing embers

With the right fuel and a bit of oxygen it will run out of control again. We can't stop now which is why it remains so it's important for everyone to limit the risk of infection by following the rules - hands, face, space - and getting a test if you have symptoms. South Tees Trust spokesperson

The trust also revealed 91 patients were being cared for at home in a "virtual ward".

This sees people given a "pulse oximeter" to monitor blood oxygen levels with visits from care staff to keep tabs on their condition and take demand away from hard pressed hospital sites.

Total numbers in critical care are expected to fall further in the next fortnight, the spokesman said.

University Hospital of North Tees Credit: ITV News

The update comes amid dropping Covid demands at neighbouring University Hospital of North Tees.

Last month, 40% of beds at the site were occupied by Covid patients with operating theatres being used for intensive care patients.

But Stockton North MP Alex Cunningham revealed patient numbers had dropped and the hospital's intensive care unit was now "back to normal capacity" following talks with trust chief Julie Gillon.

Alex Cunningham MP Credit: Parliament UK

Covid rates have gradually fallen across Teesside in recent weeks, although health chiefs are monitoring slower falls in Middlesbrough.

Figures collated by Middlesbrough Council show rates stood at an average of 365.3 cases per 100,000 in the seven days up to February 8.

NHS data showed Stockton recorded 273.6 cases per 100,000 In the week to February - with Redcar and Cleveland on 245 and Hartlepool seeing a rate of 223.1.