GNAAS 'success' with new device for chemical burns

A medical device that stops the effects of chemical burns has been used successfully for the first time at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

It was introduced on a trial basis at the charity in 2020 but the team has not needed it up until now.

The specific agent is called Diphoterine solution and has been used primarily in hospital environments.

It stops acid or alkali chemicals when they come into contact with the body.

The fluid covers the patient’s burns and stops the burning. The team says it can prevent life-changing injuries, especially to the face.

GNAAS doctor, Dan Bearn, said: “The fact that it has been used and has worked well is very rewarding. At first, I was anxious it wouldn’t get used but now the fact I have seen it make a difference is really positive.

When the patient got to hospital, the plastics team was impressed at how it had worked. GNAAS doctor, Dan Bearn

Who would need this treatment?

The GNAAS says someone who had been in an acid attack or someone who works in the chemical industry could benefit from it.

Dan added: “In terms of timing, the patient will be able to feel this solution working on them straight away. It essentially stops the acid and will help make a significant difference in terms of the amount of pain they are feeling.

“This is a sign that the burn has stopped penetrating deeper into the skin.”

If a patient had suffered burns to the eyes and body, this agent could prevent the person from going blind. With a chemical burn, the damage doesn’t stop, it will just continue to penetrate deeper into the tissue. This agent will help to stop that process. GNAAS

It is rare that the critical care team would go to a patient with this type of burn but for those who need it, it can be vital.

GNAAS paramedic, Gordon Ingram, was part of the critical care team on duty that used the spray on the patient for the first time.

He said: “When we arrived on scene, we were presented with very thick burns and immediately knew to use this spray.

“The spray stopped the chemical reaction which we knew, in turn, would be a lot better for the patient’s recovery.

“When we arrived at hospital, they were very glad that we had used it and when they conducted an acidity test, the results were good. They swabbed the injury and it was proven that the device had worked and had the desired effect.”