North East leaders say they are cautiously optimistic, as infection rates drop while vaccinations increase.

Leaders of the seven North East councils, the North of Tyne Mayor and the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner say it is down to the efforts of everyone in the region.

In a joint statement, they describe the roadmap out of lockdown on February 22 and Chancellor's Budget on March 3 as important milestones.

Both these events are key to the future direction of our public health and economic response - a chance for the government to spell out how they will turn their words about leveling up into action.

We have been in regular dialogue with government, the region’s MPs, and other partners to secure the best possible deal for the North East – a one which is inclusive based on the principles of people and place. LA7 Leaders

Are brighter days ahead? Credit: PA

The group says 97% of business has been impacted by COVID, an extra 36,000 people are claiming unemployment benefit and a significant number of workers remain on furlough.

As well as further devolution of resources, they are calling on the Government to support its five-year Connected North East programme which includes:

£100 million invested in transport projects each year

£100 million invested in supporting digital connectivity each year

Devolve further powers to provide for integrated management of transport network

Sustain revenue funding to support public transport services

Invest and upgrade national infrastructure assets for our region, including the East Coast Main Line and major roads schemes.

The statement said is highly likely social distancing, reduced social contact, alongside face coverings will be required for some time to come.

It was signed by Cllr Simon Henig, Leader, Durham County Council; Cllr Martin Gannon, Leader, Gateshead Council; Cllr Nick Forbes, Leader, Newcastle City Council ; Norma Redfearn, Elected Mayor, North Tyneside Council; Cllr Glen Sanderson, Leader, Northumberland County Council; Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader, South Tyneside Council; Cllr Graeme Miller, Leader, Sunderland City Council; Jamie Driscoll, North of Tyne Mayor; and Kim McGuinness, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner.