Man named after body found in Middlesbrough

A man found dead on an area of grass near the Trunk Road in Middlesbrough on Sunday has been named as 45 year old Lee Spencer Powell.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

A 46 year old man and a 50 year old woman arrested in connection with his death have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Police are now asking anyone who was on Bolckow Road or Church Lane (between the A66 and the Trunk Road) between 1.15am and 2am on Sunday 7th February and who saw any one else - or another vehicle to get in touch.