Vicky Brockley lives in St Ann's Quay, Newcastle, and have been unable to sell their property due to 'Grenfell style' unsafe cladding

More than three and a half years after the Grenfell Tower disaster, a couple from Newcastle say they're still living with dangerous cladding. It will cost 2 million pounds to fix the 'Grenfell style' cladding at their block of flats on St Ann's Quay, but residents have previously been rejected government help to have it replaced.

Today, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick announced billions of pounds of funding for replacing dangerous cladding. It follows criticism that those living in unsafe buildings, like Vicky Brockley, are unable to sell their properties.

St Anns Quay, Newcastle TTV Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

On lower and medium-rise blocks of flats, Mr Jenrick said: “The Government will develop a long-term scheme to protect leaseholders in this situation, with financial support for cladding remediation on buildings between four and six storeys.

“Under a long-term low-interest scheme, no leaseholder will ever pay more than £50 a month towards the removal of unsafe cladding, many far less. Taken together this means the Government is providing more than £5 billion including a further £3.5 billion announced today plus the significant cost of the very generous financing scheme which will run for many years to come to ensure all leaseholders in medium and high-rise blocks face no costs or very low costs if cladding remediation is needed."

Mr Jenrick’s announcement comes amid growing criticism of the Government’s response to the cladding crisis in the wake of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people.

The fire was sparked by a fault in a fridge-freezer and spread quickly to several floors of the west London tower with the cladding and insulation cited as the cause for the rapid progression of the blaze.