The multi award-winning Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns live to ITV on Saturday 20th February for the happiest ninety minutes of the week.

TV’s most popular duo are back in the ultimate family entertainment show with a whole host of new and exclusive features, guests, live surprises and outrageous stunts along with all of the Saturday Night Takeaway favourites that viewers know and love.

Undercover and I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear will both return for the new series with some of the biggest celebrities taking part. Last year’s highlights included Bradley Walsh becoming the first celebrity to get a double Undercover hit and Anthony Joshua taking part in an hilarious Get Out Of Me Ear.

Some of the celebrities taking part in the forthcoming hidden camera hits for the new series include Davina McCall, Sir Mo Farah and Jamie & Harry Redknapp

Ant & Dec have another fantastic giveaway planned for viewers which will be revealed in the first show of the new series.

The Honoured trilogy series has now finished and we have a brand-new mini-series called Double Trouble in which Ant & Dec have been cloned and the clones have gone rogue! The new adventure will feature many celebrities including Bear Grylls, Prue Leith, Rob Brydon, Alison Hammond and Jermaine Jenas.

Fleur East is back with a brand new segment and Stephen Mulhern returns to put the boys through his usual brand of high-octane, surprise Ant vs Dec challenges.

Popular Pandas Bam & Boo (Ant & Dec in realistic prosthetic costumes) will return after appearing for the first-time last series at London Zoo. This time they’re hiding out in Hamleys toy shop within a teddy bear’s picnic and they need the kids' help to escape!

For the first time ever, Saturday Night Takeaway will also have an exclusive show on the ITV Hub. We'll have 7 x 10 min episodes and each episode will feature new interviews with Ant & Dec and be jam packed with exclusive behind the scenes gossip.

With a virtual studio audience of over 300 people alongside the return of Win the Ads expect high energy live entertainment from start to finish as Saturday night’s most feel good series returns to kick start the weekend with a bang.