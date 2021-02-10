Video report from Rachel Bullock

It's congratulations to a World War 2 veteran from Teesside who is opening more than 2,500 cards today to celebrate his 100th birthday.

There were fears that Tommy Trotter's milestone birthday would pass by without celebration because of lockdown. So a campaign was launched for people to send Tommy cards - and he's received 2,500, including one from the Prime Minister.

Former Fusilier Tommy landed on the beaches of Normandy 6th June 1944 as part of the allied invasion of occupied France.

The 99-year-old received France's highest military honour for his war efforts, the Legion d'Honneur, having fought through the country where he went on lay temporary landing strips for allied planes, before then continuing into Germany where he met his wife Elsa.

Before the pandemic, Tommy would visit the Don War Memorial Bar on a daily basis, missing only a few days last year when he was hospitalised with pneumonia. Due to the pandemic, Tommy, who has dementia, has been unable to retell his war stories to the punters of the bar and has forgotten much of his own history as a result.

Last Post Remembrance Bar and Don War Memorial Museum owner Julia said: "Tommy is loved by our whole community and we just want to do everything we can to make his 100th birthday special.

"Before the pandemic, he would tell his stories of the war to the veterans and children in the bar - he's such a respected figure in our community.

His birthday this year would have been a special occasion for all of us and it's so sad we can't do that now. So we just want as many cards to come in to Tommy to show that it is still a day of celebration and that people care an awful lot for him. Julia, Don War Memorial Museum owner

RBLI's Chief Executive Brigadier Steve Sherry CMG OBE said: "Whilst this pandemic has been incredibly challenging for us all, it has also brought out the very best in us - and that's no more evident than in Julia's amazing campaign and the Tommy Club champions who have offered their support.

"Thanks to Julia's incredible efforts, one of our nation's heroes will hopefully receive the warm birthday wishes he deserves.

"But that can only happen if the public get involved, so we want to encourage as many people as possible to show your support for Tommy and make sure his centenary birthday is one to remember."