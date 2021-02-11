In an open letter to the Home Secretary, The Rt Revd Paul Butler, Bishop of Durham has outlined the growing concern held for the use of military barracks for the housing of Asylum Seekers.

The letter is signed by prominent bishops from the Church of England and senior faith leaders from other denominations.

Among his reasons was concerns over COVID-19 transmission, saying "ex-military barracks are unfit for purpose and entirely inappropriate. Requiring members from different households to use and live in shared facilities greatly increases the risk of infection and residents cannot be held responsible for virus transmission rates when social distancing is not possible."

Immigration Compliance Minister Chris Philp from The Home Office said:

“Asylum seekers accommodated at these sites have generally come by small boat on dangerous and unnecessary Channel crossings from France, a safe country with a well-functioning asylum system.

“These sites have previously accommodated army personnel and it is wrong to say they are not adequate for asylum seekers. We provide safe, warm, secure accommodation with three nutritious meals served a day, all paid for by the taxpayer.

“Asylum seekers are screened before being placed in asylum accommodation for vulnerabilities and safeguarding issues and if necessary and appropriate, will be placed in alternative accommodation.”

The full letter:

“We have watched with growing concern events unfold at Napier Barracks in Folkestone, Kent and are extremely concerned about the welfare of asylum seekers housed across Ministry of Defence sites.

“As you know, in the absence of safe and legal routes to apply for refugee status outside the UK, many have no choice but to make a dangerous and perilous journey to seek safety from conflict, persecution, and violence. After such a traumatic journey, having had to often spend time behind wire fences in refugee camps, it is simply insensitive to house people in such environments. In a global pandemic it is nothing short of irresponsible and risks the lives of residents and staff alike. Even as a temporary measure, ex-military barracks are unfit for purpose and entirely inappropriate. Requiring members from different households to use and live in shared facilities greatly increases the risk of infection and residents cannot be held responsible for virus transmission rates when social distancing is not possible.

“We are therefore calling for an immediate end to the use of military barracks as accommodation for those seeking sanctuary in the UK. It is not a fair or justified response to your legal duty to house asylum seekers who would otherwise become destitute. We understand it is the Government’s intention to move all individuals in contingency accommodation into suitable dispersed accommodation as soon as reasonably practical. Can you therefore confirm that the Home Office will not expand the use of military barracks for contingency accommodation and whether the Government will set out a timeline for their closure.

“We do appreciate the unprecedented pressures the Government is facing to provide accommodation to those who are awaiting a determination of their status, following the welcome decision not to evict people from asylum accommodation through a period of the pandemic. However, a long term sustainable action plan has to be put in place to secure suitable, dignified dispersal accommodation. Steps to speed up accurate processing of asylum applications will also reduce pressure on the system.

“Our shared faith as signatories to this letter leads us to view all human beings as equal and deserving of respect, dignity and welcome. We have witnessed at first hand, the generous welcome provided by civic and faith groups to those seeking protection. When asylum seekers are housed within communities, it allows for better integration and access to support services. Asylum seekers are often no longer seen as “other” but as neighbours and friends. It is in this environment that asylum seekers physical and mental wellbeing can be protected, and they are also able to better engage with their asylum application.

“We ask that the Government continue to work constructively with local authorities, devolved administrations and support organisations to secure sufficient and appropriate dispersal accommodation in local communities and to end the use of barracks as a matter of urgency.

“We look forward to hearing your response to the issues raised."