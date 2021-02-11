The sister and girlfriend of a dangerous driver who knocked down and killed a 10-year-old girl have been convicted of lying to police as he attempted to evade arrest.

The girlfriend of Connor Marsden, 32 year old Amanda Teulon and his sister, Stephanie McGlen, who is 29, have been sentenced after admitting that they helped him try and cover his tracks in the moments after the collision.

Connor Marsden was jailed for seven years and four months in December 2019 after pleading guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of Melissa Tate outside her home in Kenton.

Newcastle Crown Court was told how Connor Marsden, then 24 years old , had drunk two pints of beer before getting into his vehicle in September 2019.

He was caught on CCTV driving at high speeds through residential streets in the middle of the afternoon before he hit 10-year-old Melissa, and then ran away from the scene.

The court was told how CCTV cameras captured Marsden running into Amanda Teulon’s home in the minutes after hitting Melissa before running way again a short time later.

Police saw the footage and visited the address but when they confronted the mother-of-two she refused to tell them Marsden’s name and said nobody else had been at her home.

Both she and Stephanie McGlen refused to co-operate with police – with prosecutors telling the court that they “deliberately lied” to officers which “impacted the investigation at a crucial stage”.

They hindered our investigation and allowed Connor Marsden to evade police for more than 20 hours, by which point any alcohol that could have been in his system had disappeared. Amanda is a mother-of-six but she has shown no remorse for her actions and pleaded guilty because of the overwhelming evidence that we gathered against her. Sergeant Ray Lowery

They both admitted a charge of perverting the course of justice and were each hand a 12-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years.

As well as the suspended sentences, Teulon, of Park View, Walker; and McGlen, of St Oswald Avenue, Walker, were handed a two-month curfew.