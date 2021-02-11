A new 30 million hospital for Berwick has moved a step closer as the NHS trust appoints a contractor.

Cramlington based construction company Merit will build the facility to serve communities across north Northumberland. The development will also create 300 jobs.

The current hospital, which is nearly 150 years old, is considered no longer suitable to deliver efficient modern-day healthcare.

The development will provide updated services, a new endoscopy suite to deliver care closer to people’s homes, as well as housing a GP practice.

For too long, residents have needed a new hospital which is fit to deliver 21st century health care, now and for future generations, and is equipped to embrace the latest technology... Our new hospital will also enable closer working with primary care, again improving patient care and experience. James Mackey, CEO of Northumbria NHS Trust

Marion Dickson, who is leading the project for the NHS Trust, added: “Having a purpose-built hospital will make a massive difference” and would “ensure an improved experience for our patients.”

James Mackey, welcoming new appointment of local contractor for hospital development

The contract for this project has been given to Cramlington-based construction company, Merit.

Merit managing director, Tony Wells, said that they were “delighted” and “proud” to be delivering a facility in the local area.

We have collaborated with Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management (NHFM) to develop a design that is zero carbon emissions, has built in infection control and is technically enabled for the future of health care. Tony Wells, Managing Director, Merit

It is also hoped that the development will support the local economy and create 300 construction jobs.

The project was given the green light last December by Northumberland County Council.