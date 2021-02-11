People are being encouraged to talk to their families about organ donation.

It comes as York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust say they're backing a new NHS campaign to urge people to have that conversation after research showed that less than half of adults in England have talked about it.

The 'Leave Them Certain' campaign aims to highlight the impact not knowing has on the families who are left behind following the loss of a loved one.

Last year there was a change in the law in England which means that all adults are seen as willing to donate their organs, unless they opt out or are in one of the excluded groups.

However, many don’t realise that families will still be approached before any donation goes ahead.

Even though 80% of people are willing to donate their organs, only 39% say they have shared their decision.

9 in 10 Families support organ donation if they knew what their loved one wanted