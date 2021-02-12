'Ill-equipped' hikers spotted in heavy snowfall in the Cheviots are endangering themselves and emergency services, according to mountain rescue teams.

Volunteers from Northumberland and Tyneside say they have encountered hikers in "blizzard-like conditions" and "sub-zero temperatures" wearing trainers, tracksuits and lightweight jackets.

With more snow and ice forecast for the weekend, walkers are being reminded that "a simple trip and slip can lead to a life-threatening situation."

“This includes the ability to navigate in zero visibility, read avalanche terrain and be in possession of ice axe and crampons", said team leaders Iain Nixon and Keith Briggs.

“We would ask – please don’t put yourself and others at risk.”

Northumbria Police said it was "extremely disappointing and concerning" that people were putting themselves are rescuers at "unnecessary risk."

At a time when emergency services are already under pressure, we all have a role to play in making sure these resources are not diverted to situations which could so easily be avoided. Northumbria Police spokesperson

Last week, a mountain rescuer in the Lake District suffered "life-changing injuries" after falling 150m above Kirkstone Pass, after a camper experienced chest pains.

Two men, who had travelled from Liverpool and Leicester, were fined £200 each for breaking lockdown rules.