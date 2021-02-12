Local hero jumps into lake in Whickham to save a dog that fell through the ice

What a hero!

Neil and Kelly Callender were out walking their dog at Watergate Forest Park in Whickham yesterday when they noticed another dog run onto a frozen lake.

The dog fell through the ice and without hesitation Neil jumped in to save him.

The dog became trapped after running into the lake and falling through the thin ice.

The courageous act was captured and uploaded onto social media, with many people congratulating him and calling him a hero.