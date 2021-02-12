More snow and ice expected across the region this weekend

The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the North East.

The alert follows the disruption caused by Storm Darcy, which continues to bring cold weather.

The winter conditions are set to remain at -8 degrees, with some places expected to hit as low as -19 this weekend.

The Met Office has warned that the weather may cause travel disruptions and injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Mountain Rescue Teams in the region have also asked people to be “prepared for winter conditions and be dressed and equipped accordingly.”

It comes as volunteers from Northumberland National Park and North Tyne Mountain Rescue Teams have come across a number or people wearing unsuitable clothing, despite the blizzard-like conditions.

Mountain Rescue Team Leaders, Iain Nixon and Keith Briggs, said: “We would ask – please don’t put yourself and others at risk.”

Northumbria Police Superintendent Andy Huddleston, who works closely with the Mountain Rescue Teams, said: “At a time when emergency services are already under pressure, we all have a role to play in making sure these resources are not diverted to situations which could so easily be avoided.”

Public Health England have also urged people to check in on friends and family, as the cold weather can have a serious impact on health.