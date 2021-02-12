Newcastle Falcons match called off after positive COVID tests

Newcastle Falcons’ Gallagher Premiership Rugby match against Northampton Saints, due to take place tomorrow, has been called off, after the team returned positive tests in their latest round of PCR testing.

The Newcastle Falcons training ground has also closed, with their next round of testing on Monday February 15.

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: "The health and safety of players, management, staff and match officials is our priority so the decision has made to call the match off.

"We wish those who have tested positive at the Falcons a safe and speedy recovery.

"Neither Premiership Rugby nor the club will be naming any of the players or staff involved, and we'd ask everyone to respect their privacy."

A Premiership Rugby panel will now be convened to determine the allocation of points and a further announcement will be made in due course.