Teesside's former Gladiator, Jet, is backing the campaign to preserve the Redcar blast furnace.

Diane Youdale, who starred in the famous 90s TV series, wants to save the heart of the furnace, as a sculptural landmark of the area's industrial heritage.

It is due to be demolished, as part of the redevelopment of the former steelworks site.

A 'five year demolition plan' was announced by Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen last year, and was met with opposition, with a petition launched by 'Save our Steel' to stop it from being knocked down.

Diane Youdale joins other celebrities Maximo Park in campaigning for the furnace to stay standing.