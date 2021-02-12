Valentines Day gets more expensive - as flower prices increase due to Brexit

The price of importing flowers into the UK is estimated to cost an additional £100 million due to new customs rules and tariffs brought on by Brexit.

The demand for flowers is soaring during the busiest time in the year, with Valentine’s Day around the corner.

This year the prices for flowers have been increasing, with Brexit believed to be to blame.

This particular week has really gone through the roof with the pricings of the flowers. In some cases, it’s almost doubled and obviously you don’t necessarily want to give that knock-on effect to your customer. Victoria Hulse, owner of Boo!-K

Most flowers that we buy in the UK come from the Netherlands, but many are originally grown outside the European Union. This includes roses which can come from India or anthuriums from Ecuador.

Ms Hulse said that she believes the “vast majority” of the price increase is related to Brexit. She added: “I think some of the Covid restrictions from last year on the growers etc. placed more difficulties, but I think since December, it’s definitely I think more Brexit.”

Post-Brexit will also bring additional paperwork to the flower industry.

Since last month, Daniel Nichol, manager for House of Kojo, has to get a document from the EU for the house plants he sells online from this Gateshead warehouse.

Delays with plants isn't the end of the world, it's a living thing. If it's taking three, four days for a bunch of roses to come into the UK, rather than one day, there's going to be an impact on the freshness of the goods and also, you're going to have that rise in cost. Daniel Nichol, House of Kojo

From April 1st, all cut flowers imported from the EU will also require a phytosanitary certificate, and need to be inspected by a government official to check for pests and diseases.

If the government doesn't offer an effective (IT) system with the opportunity for traders to prepare, there will inevitably be delays, there will likely be shortages and, frankly, in simple terms, it will become a car crash. Nigel Jenney, CEO of the Fresh Produce Consortium

The Fresh Produce Consortium estimates that the new customs rules and tariffs will add £100 million to the cost of importing cut flowers into the UK.

Feedback from its members suggests the wholesale price of cut flowers in the UK is set to rise by between 5% and 10%.

A Defra spokesperson said: “We are working closely with the horticulture industry to ensure they can take advantage of the opportunities leaving the EU brings, and overall businesses are adjusting well to the new rules.

“As part of our phased transition to the new import controls for EU goods, physical checks on cut flowers will not begin until July, giving the industry time to prepare. From this point, all physical checks on regulated plants will be take place at designated Border Control Posts. This ensures that trade can continue to move smoothly.”