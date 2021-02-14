More than 2,000 people tested at emergency centre in Middlesbrough this weekend

More than 2,000 people have received Covid tests at an emergency centre set up in Middlesbrough over the weekend.

A case of the South African strain of coronavirus was confirmed on Friday in the Marton and Coulby Newham areas of the town.

Health officials set up a testing site at the Parkway centre in Coulby Newham to help it trace any further cases.

Due to unprecedented demand, the centre temporarily ran out of tests on its opening day – but received extra supplies quickly.

Latest figures show Middlesbrough has one of the highest Covid rates in the country.

It is in the top five of worst-affected areas by population.

The town’s MP Andy McDonald said high rates were linked to poverty and deprivation.