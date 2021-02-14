Richmond residents left 'furious' after not having post delivered for a week

Residents in Richmond have been left furious after having no post delivered for seven days in what is said to be a blunder by the Royal Mail.It is thought that around 23 out of 40 Royal Mail postal workers in the area in North Yorkshire were advised to take annual leave last week due to the adverse weather.However, this has led to thousands of letters and parcels being left undelivered due to a lack of staff to sort and post them.One homeowner in Gilling West, near Richmond, said he noticed something was wrong when he received no cards for his birthday.

It was my birthday this week and I thought it was odd I didn't get any cards, but then after speaking to my neighbours, and hearing from other people in the village, it is clear that no one has had any post. One neighbour is waiting for notification of a cataract operation, and another self-employed neighbour is waiting for tax self-assessment documents which they need urgently. Homeowner in Gilling West

Another resident said they spoke to a postal worker who had said the sorting office in Richmond was full of letters, parcels – and several boxes of flowers for Valentine's Day which were waiting to be sorted and delivered.It is understood that the issue is effecting residents across the DL9 and DL10 postcode areas.

I rang the Royal Mail area manager to ask what was going on after hearing that 23 out of 40 postal workers in the area had been advised to take annual leave due to the snow. I was told the snow had caused a backlog of post but it seems ridiculous that they are in this situation. To not receive any post for seven days is terrible. People rely on the post for important documents and letters. Resident, Gilling West

The Royal Mail has been contacted for comment.