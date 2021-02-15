A redundant office building that was once the Teesside headquarters of the British Steel Corporation could be redeveloped under plans put forward by the Tees Valley Combined Authority.

The project is part of a scheme to transform 4,500-acres of land south of the River Tees, including the former site of the SSI steelworks.

The renovated building would house offices, a creche, a coffee shop and a gym. Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the renovation was a "no brainer."

Plans will be submitted to Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council in the coming weeks, the Tees Valley Combined Authority said in a statement.

Architect Tom Harrison said the project was an opportunity to transform a "much-maligned, but iconic, 1970s office building and create a ‘beacon’ for the future development of the Teesworks site."

Credit: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Ben Houchen said the designs "respects the region’s steel and ironmaking heritage but also looks to the future and highlights the importance of Teesworks as a modern, forward-thinking industrial area."

“We have always been keen to incorporate, where we could, some key elements of the existing site into our bold new vision. When we looked into it further, it was a no-brainer that Steel House should be saved."

Jacob Young MP and Kate Willard, co-chairs of the Teesworks Heritage Taskforce, said: “We’re delighted to see that this iconic building is being saved and rejuvenated as part of Teesworks’ redevelopment.

These designs breathe new life into the structure which holds fond memories for the thousands of people who have worked there over the years. We have been working with the Mayor to stress the importance of keeping those assets on site that are commercially viable and possible to renovate. Jacob Young MP and Kate Willard, co-chairs of the Teesworks Heritage Taskforce

"It is important to ensure that buildings like Steel House and their rich and strong heritage, helps forge a dynamic future for the site and the surrounding communities."

“We really can’t wait to see how these designs become a reality.”