Work on £10.4m bus station in Durham City to begin this month

Construction work on a new £10.4 million bus station in the centre of Durham City will start later this month, it has been announced.

Workers will be on site from February 15 to start the project, with the current bus station closing to passengers and temporary stops being put in place close by.

The new station has been designed to increase the overall space for passengers in a light and airy setting, with improved visibility and safety for buses leaving the station. This includes increasing the reversing area for bus leaving bays and widening the exit onto North Road to improve visibility, with additional pedestrian access also being created. Durham County Council

Durham County Council has also detailed what users can expect from the inside of the new station.

Inside, there will also be increased facilities including parent and child toilets and a changing places toilet, as well as improved seating and space in the passenger waiting area. The plans also include a two-storey area with office space. Durham County Council

From February 15, all services which normally stop at the bus station will be relocated tothe eastern side of North Road and nearby Milburngate. This will start with stand A at thenorthern end of North Road towards the viaduct and work back towards the city centre.

Artist's impression of the new bus station for Durham City Credit: Durham County Council

New stands are being installed along North Road to accommodate these changes andDurham County Council has made some temporary changes to the road layout toaccommodate the bus stops.

18 months redevelopment is expected to take 18 months to complete

In March 2020, the North East region was awarded £198 million from the Government'sTransforming Cities Fund. The bus station project is the first scheme in the region to benefit from the funds, with the additional £6.8 million provided by Durham County Council.